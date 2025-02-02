Faisal, Agha Khan Gymkhana and United Sports moved into pre-quarter finals

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Faisal Gymkhana, Agha Khan Gymkhana and United sports moved into pre-quarter finals after beating their opponents at various cricket grounds.

The highlights of the days play was brilliant centuries by Muhammad Afzal 177, Waqab Johar 144 and deadly bowling by Nabeel Rehmat 5/42.

The tournament is being organized by Regional Cricket Association Karachi with the collaboration of Master Oil Lubricant.

Scores in Brief:

Faisal Gymkhana defeated Bilal Friends by 39 runs at Landhi Gymkhana Ground. Faisal Gymkhana 300 all out in 35 overs. Muhammad Afzal 177 16x4 4x6, Arsalan Farzand 62 8x4, Aun Abbas 20. Saifullah (ob) 4/70, Ali Butt 3/67.

Bilal Friends 261/9 in 40 overs. Ali Butt 47, Owais Qarni 43, Moazam Malik 24, Watan Dost 22. Hamza Qureshi 3/42, M.

Afzal 2/29.

In the 2nd Match Agha Khan Gymkhana beat Pak Korangi by 99 runs at Agha Khan Gymkhana Ground. Agha Khan Gymkhana 343/5 in 40 overs. Waqab Johar 144 18x4 3x6, Javed Mansoor 98 7x4 4x6, Meer Afzal 28 not out, Pervez Ali 24, Saleem A. Raheem 20. Usama Basharat 3/50.

Pak Korangi 244 all out in 34.2 overs. Waseem Ahmed 73 9x4 1x6, Nabeel Wahid 68 9x4 1x6, Ashar Qureshi 31, Syed Runail 20. Nabeel Rehmat 5/42, Shayan Ali 2/36, Pervez Ali 2/41.

In the 3rd Match United Sports beat Landhi Friends by 7 Wickets at Young Fighter Ground. Landhi Friends 157 all out in 34.2 overs. Muhammad Khan 27, Zohaib Hanif 26, Hanif Malik 23. Abdul Aziz 4/36, Ahmed Aleem 2/21, Qazi Nasir 2/35.

United Sports 160/3 in 24.3 overs. Hasan Jafri 70 12x4, Faaz ullah 34 not out, Qazi Nasir 24.Muhammad Khan 2/43.