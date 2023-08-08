Open Menu

Faisal Akram's Five-fer Gives Shaheens 224-run Win Over PNG

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 08, 2023 | 05:39 PM

Faisal Akram's five-fer gives Shaheens 224-run win over PNG

Shaheens will now take on Northern Territory Strikes tomorrow at the same venue in a day-night contest.

DARWIN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 8th, 2023) A five-wicket haul from Faisal Akram and half-centuries by Arafat Minhas and Azan Awais led Shaheens to an impressive 224-run win over Papua New Guinea at the DXC Arena in Darwin on Tuesday afternoon.

Opting to bat first in the 50-over match, openers Azan and Shamyl Hussain provided a solid 86-run stand for the first wicket. Shamyl was the first batter to return to the pavilion, scoring a run-a-ball 45, which included seven fours. Captain Rohail Nazir (2, 5b) soon was sent back to the hut before left-handed Azan was joined by Wahaj Riaz. The pair knitted 57 runs for the third wicket as Wahaj (36, 35b, 2x4s, 1x6) fell to Charles Amini in the 28th over.

Azan (72, 94b, 6x4s), the highest run-getter for Shaheens, was next to go with Shaheens 170 for four in 30.4 overs. Shawaiz Irfan, who scored two half-centuries in the Top End T20 Series, went early and could score only 13 off 12 balls. Muhammad Irfan Khan, coming to bat at number five scored 41 off 40 balls, smashing four fours.

That the Shaheens were able to post 323 was largely due to Arafat Minhas’ quick-fire 56 off 34 balls, which included seven fours and one six.

Arafat and Ahmed Khan (31, 28b, 2x4s) stitched a 74-run partnership for the seventh wicket.

For PNG, Amini was the most successful bowler, taking three wickets for 61.

In reply, PNG batters were never in the hunt to chase the target as they lost wickets at regular intervals and were dismissed for a paltry 99 in 22 overs. Left-arm wrist spinner Faisal bagged five wickets for 17 in five overs, which included 22 dot balls. Fast bowlers Ahmed (6-0-43-3) and Amir Hassan (6-0-24-2) shared five wickets between them.

Shaheens will now take on Northern Territory Strikes tomorrow at the same venue in a day-night contest. The first ball of the 50-over match will be bowled at 1330 local time. This will be Shaheens’ last match in Australia before they head home.

Scores in brief:

Pakistan Shaheens beat Papua New Guinea by 224 runs

Pakistan Shaheens 323-8, 50 overs (Azan Awais 72, Arafat Minhas 56, Shamyl Hussain 45, Muhammad Irfan Khan 41; Charles Amini 3-61)

Papua New Guinea 99 all out, 22 overs (Asadollah Vala 23; Faisal Akram 5-17, Ahmed Khan 3-40, Amir Hassan 2-24)

Related Topics

T20 Australia Darwin Same Papua New Guinea Guinea Post All From Top

Recent Stories

PM likely to advice president to dissolve National ..

PM likely to advice president to dissolve National Assembly today

9 minutes ago
 PCB restores Sarfraz Nawaz's pension

PCB restores Sarfraz Nawaz's pension

36 minutes ago
 SEC discusses restructuring Districts and Villages ..

SEC discusses restructuring Districts and Villages Affairs Department

43 minutes ago
 Finance Minister presides over meeting about airpo ..

Finance Minister presides over meeting about airports' outsourcing

45 minutes ago
 Emirates Schools Establishment joins National ICV ..

Emirates Schools Establishment joins National ICV programme

1 hour ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince briefed on Fujairah Creative ..

Fujairah Crown Prince briefed on Fujairah Creative Centre&#039;s plans, activiti ..

1 hour ago
CAMON 20 Series Set to Launch in a Spectacular Liv ..

CAMON 20 Series Set to Launch in a Spectacular Live CAMON Fashion Night

2 hours ago
 Yahsat reports revenue of AED753 million in H1 202 ..

Yahsat reports revenue of AED753 million in H1 2023

3 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler issues Resolution appointing Execut ..

Fujairah Ruler issues Resolution appointing Executive Director of Fujairah Cultu ..

3 hours ago
 DoE launches building safety inspections for lique ..

DoE launches building safety inspections for liquefied petroleum gas systems

3 hours ago
 Sushmita Sen's upcoming web series 'Taali' goes vi ..

Sushmita Sen's upcoming web series 'Taali' goes viral

4 hours ago
 New York City names street 'Allama Iqbal Avenue' a ..

New York City names street 'Allama Iqbal Avenue' ahead of Pakistan's Independenc ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports