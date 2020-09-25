UrduPoint.com
Faisal Iqbal Cleared To Rejoin Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 06:30 PM

Faisal Iqbal will rejoin the Balochistan cricket team for the National T20 Cup on Saturday after he was issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) by his parent organization, Pakistan International Airlines, on Friday

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020) Faisal Iqbal will rejoin the Balochistan cricket team for the National T20 Cup on Saturday after he was issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) by his parent organization, Pakistan International Airlines, on Friday.

Faisal is already in isolation in Muridke and ready to join the squad in Multan.

“The PCB is pleased Faisal Iqbal has promptly and swiftly resolved an ongoing matter that could have resulted in distraction during an important period for his side and the tournament. Hopefully, Faisal will now fully focus on the job at hand and make meaningful contribution as head coach of the Balochistan cricket team,” PCB General Manager – Domestic, Junaid Zia, said.

