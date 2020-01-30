UrduPoint.com
Faisal Mirza Takes Over As New Media Manager Of Karachi Kings

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 12:23 AM

Faisal Mirza has taken over as the new media manager of Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ):Faisal Mirza has taken over as the new media manager of Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Talking to the APP on Wednesday, he said that a contract has been signed with Karachi Kings for PSL Season Five and that he will continue to cooperate with media representatives and players.

It may be recalled that Faisal Mirza has previously served the Pakistan Cricket Board and is also considered one of the Pakistan Super League starters. He has also done tremendous service to promote cricket in the United Arab Emirates.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Karachi Kings Tariq Wasi has welcomed Faisal Mirza as Media Manager of the Karachi Kings. He said that Faisal Mirza as a consultant in the draft of the PSL Season Five provided a lot of support to the Karachi Kings and his involvement in the board is just the beginning.

