UrduPoint.com

Faisal Shadikhel Wins 18th Cholistan Rally

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 12, 2023 | 08:30 PM

Faisal Shadikhel wins 18th Cholistan Rally

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :Faisal ShadiKhel has won the 18th International Cholistan Desert Rally held in Cholistan.

He finished his 2 rounds in the accumulated time of 3 hours 59 minutes and 3 seconds.

Zain Mehmood won the second position with a time difference of only 6 seconds. He completed his rounds in 3 hours 59 minutes and 9 seconds.

Asif Fazal remained third with a time of 4 hours and 4 minutes. As many as 37 vehicles participated in the prepared category race.

Related Topics

Vehicles Cholistan Race

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Conservation Summit ope ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Conservation Summit opening at Xposure

32 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives Chairman of People&#039 ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Chairman of People&#039;s Council of Turkmenistan

33 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler to deliver keynote at World Government S ..

RAK Ruler to deliver keynote at World Government Summit 2023

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2023

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th February 2023

11 hours ago
 Soliton Group Chairman Meets with President of Pak ..

Soliton Group Chairman Meets with President of Pakistan to Discuss the Role of T ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.