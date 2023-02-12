Faisal Shadikhel wins 18th Cholistan Rally

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :Faisal ShadiKhel has won the 18th International Cholistan Desert Rally held in Cholistan.

He finished his 2 rounds in the accumulated time of 3 hours 59 minutes and 3 seconds.

Zain Mehmood won the second position with a time difference of only 6 seconds. He completed his rounds in 3 hours 59 minutes and 9 seconds.

Asif Fazal remained third with a time of 4 hours and 4 minutes. As many as 37 vehicles participated in the prepared category race.