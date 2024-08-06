Open Menu

Faisalabad And TTS Win Azadi Cup Hockey League

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 06, 2024 | 06:57 PM

Faisalabad and Toba Tek Singh (TTS) have won the boys and girls competitions of Chief Minister Inter District Azadi Cup Hockey League 2024 respectively

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Faisalabad and Toba Tek Singh (TTS) have won the boys and girls competitions of Chief Minister Inter District Azadi Cup Hockey League 2024 respectively.

District education Authority (DEA) had organized the Azadi Cup Hockey League 2024 in which boys and girls teams from all four districts of Faisalabad division participated.

However, Faisalabad district won first position in the boys competition whereas TTS district stood first in girls matches. Divisional Director Secondary Education Dr Kishawar Naheed Rana and Divisional sports Officer Tariq Nazir watched the final events as the chief guests and later they distributed prizes and trophies among position holders.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) DEA Kashif Zia, CEO Education Toba Tek Singh, Tahir Mehmood, District Officer Secondary Education Iftikhar Khan Wardag, Additional Director Secondary Education Muhammad Riaz, Additional Director Elementary Education Arif Bashir and others were also present on the occasion.

