FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :An international Kabaddi tournament will be organized in collaboration with Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) during this year.

This event will be held in Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad from March 10-23, 2020 and teams from Iran and Indian Punjab will also participate in it.

Chairing a meeting of the FCCI Standing Committee on Kabaddi, President FCCI Rana Sikandar-e-Azam Khan appreciated the overall performance of this standing committee and told that fundamentally, the FCCI has been mandated to protect and promote the interests of its valued members.

"But apart from this responsibility, we are also contributing our due role for the encouragement of healthy sports activities in this region," he told and added that FCCI has taken a bold step to set up standing committees on different games for its promotion at the grass root level.

Rana Sikandar-e-Azam urged upon the members of the standing committee to get the membership of FCCI as it is also their national obligation to become regular taxpayers.

"In this connection FCCI staff will give them full guidance and facilitation," he assured and hoped that next elected office bearers of this organization would also continue to patronize the healthy sport activities from the platform of FCCI.

He also welcomed the organization of Lyallpur International Kabaddi Tournament and requested its organizing committee to take Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad on board to make this event successful, productive and memorable.

Muhammad Tayyab Gillani, chairman of the FCCI standing committee, told that Kabaddi Calendar for the year 2020 is being formulated, adding that main events of world Cup Kabaddi Tournament will also be arranged in Faisalabad in addition to Lyallpur Gold Cup Tournament.

In this international event, the wrestlers from Iran, Indian Punjab and Hariyana would also participate in addition to local teams of Commissioner's Eleven, RPO-Eleven and Sandal Bar-Eleven.

The meeting was also attended by Pervaiz Akhtar, Muhammad Yasin, Latif Cheema, Arshad Ali, Basharat Ali and others.