Faisalabad Gold Cup Kabaddi Tournament on Dec 11

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Gold Cup Kabaddi Tournament will be organized at Al-Fateh sports Complex near Saleemi Chowk Satiana Road here on December 11 (Sunday).

Spokesman for organizing committee Muhammad Tayyab Gilani said on Tuesday that eight teams would participate in the tournament, adding that that thefirst position holder would be awarded Rs 60,000 and Rs 40,000 would be given tothe runner up.