Faisalabad, Lahore in Inter-Boards Sports Gala girls' hockey final

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Faisalabad and Lahore have moved in the finals of the girls' hockey of All Pakistan Inter-Boards sports Gala being organized by Inter board Sports Committee and Board of education, Board of Mardan here at the Pakistan Sports Complex.

In the first semi-final, Faisalabad defeated Larkana by 7-0. For Faisalabad, Fatima scored three goals while Amara, Shinza Laiba and Dua scored one goal each, respectively.

Lahore beat Multan by 17-0 in the second semi-final, and moved in the final. For Lahore Shrika scored 9 while Mehak 3, Safina 2 and Aqsa 2 goals. The final would be played between Faisalabad and Lahore on Friday. The third position match would take place between Larkana and Multan.

Abbottabad, Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi made it to the badminton semifinals.

In the quarterfinals played on Thursday, Abbottabad defeated Gujranwala, Lahore beat Peshawar, Islamabad outclassed Faisalabad and Karachi downed Bannu.

In athletics competitions, the first position in shot put was grabbed by Faisalabad's Khadija while second was Muskan of Mardan and third position was taken by Saba Iqbal of Bannu.

In high jump, the first position was of Faiza from Islamabad while second was Momina of Bahawalpur and Zunera of Lahore took third.

In discus throw, first position was bagged by Faisalabad's Khadija while Bahawalpur's Arooj was second and Nadia Noor of Malakand was third.

In javelin throw, the first position was won by Isra of Lahore while Aima Shehzad of Swat got second and Khadija of Faisalabad was third.