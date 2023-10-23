Open Menu

Faisalabad, Peshawar, Islamabad Move In National Basketball C'ship Semis

Muhammad Rameez Published October 23, 2023 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) Defending champions Faisalabad, Peshawar and Islamabad divisions have moved in the semifinals of the Inter Division National Basketball Championship Grade A here at the Liaquat Gymnasium Pakistan sports Complex.

The Federal Basketball Association (FBBA) continued to deliver an exciting spectacle on the second day of the Championship Grade A, as four highly anticipated matches unfolded, each showcasing the incredible basketball talent of Pakistan.

President Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) Brig. (R) M. Iftikhar Mansoor, International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Referee Instructor Abdul Karim Shakeb, Federal Basketball Association (FBBA) Secretary General Ouj E Zahoor, Azam Dar and other dignities were also present on the second day of the championship.

In the opening match of the day two, Faisalabad division once again demonstrated their prowess on the court by defeating Gujranwala with a final score of 59-42 points.

Rana Bilawal scored 19 and Hanan Khan scored 15 points for winning team.

The most thrilling match of the day unfolded in the final showdown between Rawalpindi and Islamabad. After the first quarter, Rawalpindi held a nine-point lead, scoring 20 points to Islamabad's 11. But as the game progressed, the Islamabad team slowly clawed their way back into the match. In an electrifying showdown, Islamabad triumphed with a score of 66-54, stunning the crowd with their comeback. Ashrab Butt scored 19 points and Bakhtawar Taimour scored 10 points for Islamabad division.

The third match witnessed Peshawar taking on Karachi. Peshawar's team outsmarted their opponents, securing a 77-63 victory with their exceptional game play with the support of Muhammad Bilal scored 24 points and Abdul Wahab 21points.

In the fourth match, Lahore showcased their dominance as they outclassed Hazara by a considerable margin, scoring 76 points against Hazara's 32.

