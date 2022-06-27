UrduPoint.com

Faisalabad Secures Distinguished Position In Weightlifting Championship

Muhammad Rameez Published June 27, 2022 | 08:10 PM

The district has secured the first position in Prime Minister Talent Hunt Youth League Weightlifting championship played at the provincial capital

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :The district has secured the first position in Prime Minister Talent Hunt Youth League Weightlifting championship played at the provincial capital.

According to Manager Ilyas Butt, the district Faisalabad won five gold medals, one silver medal and one bronze medal.

Muhammad Zahid in 81-kg category, Shehzad Ali 96-kg, Feezan Attari in 109-kg, Danish Butt 109 plussecured gold medals while Hammad Ali in 89-kg category got silver medal and Abdullah in 73-kg categorygot bronze medal.

