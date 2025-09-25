Faisalabad to host first-ever Sandal Bar Marathon on 12nd

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Faisalabad is set to join the ranks of global cities hosting major sporting events with the launch of its first

Sandal Bar Marathon Race, scheduled for October 12.

The event is being organized by the Divisional sports Committee under the umbrella

of the Punjab Sports Department.

According to a spokesperson for the department, the marathon marks a significant milestone for Faisalabad, offering a platform for athletes, students, and citizens from all walks of life to engage in a high-profile sporting event.

The race will start from the Iqbal Stadium and conclude at Kashmir Underpass on Canal Road, covering a distance of approximately 10 kilometers.

Organizers have extended an open invitation to residents across the Faisalabad division to participate and showcase their athletic abilities.

To further boost engagement, a substantial prize pool has been announced:

1st Prize: Rs 100,000

2nd Prize: Rs 50,000

3rd Prize: Rs 30,000

4th & 5th Prizes: Rs 10,000 each

6th to 20th Positions: Rs 5,000 each.