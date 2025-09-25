Open Menu

Faisalabad To Host First-ever Sandal Bar Marathon On 12nd

Muhammad Rameez Published September 25, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Faisalabad to host first-ever Sandal Bar Marathon on 12nd

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Faisalabad is set to join the ranks of global cities hosting major sporting events with the launch of its first

Sandal Bar Marathon Race, scheduled for October 12.

The event is being organized by the Divisional sports Committee under the umbrella

of the Punjab Sports Department.

According to a spokesperson for the department, the marathon marks a significant milestone for Faisalabad, offering a platform for athletes, students, and citizens from all walks of life to engage in a high-profile sporting event.

The race will start from the Iqbal Stadium and conclude at Kashmir Underpass on Canal Road, covering a distance of approximately 10 kilometers.

Organizers have extended an open invitation to residents across the Faisalabad division to participate and showcase their athletic abilities.

To further boost engagement, a substantial prize pool has been announced:

1st Prize: Rs 100,000

2nd Prize: Rs 50,000

3rd Prize: Rs 30,000

4th & 5th Prizes: Rs 10,000 each

6th to 20th Positions: Rs 5,000 each.

Recent Stories

Embassy of Portugal Participates in European Day o ..

Embassy of Portugal Participates in European Day of Languages and Cultural Progr ..

6 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce explores ways to enhance ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce explores ways to enhance private sector growth

25 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed lays foundation for Al Reeh Al Mu ..

Sultan bin Ahmed lays foundation for Al Reeh Al Mursalah Village

25 minutes ago
 Islamic Treasury Sukuk auction for September attra ..

Islamic Treasury Sukuk auction for September attracts bids worth AED5.1 billion

40 minutes ago
 European polished diamonds escape US import tariff ..

European polished diamonds escape US import tariffs

40 minutes ago
 National Library and Archives joins Saudi Embassy ..

National Library and Archives joins Saudi Embassy in celebrating Kingdom’s Nat ..

41 minutes ago
It is gratifying that the Strategic Defense Agreem ..

It is gratifying that the Strategic Defense Agreement between Pakistan and Saudi ..

52 minutes ago
 General Women’s Union launches world's first off ..

General Women’s Union launches world's first official employment programme for ..

56 minutes ago
 Two lawyers get permission to meet Imran Khan at A ..

Two lawyers get permission to meet Imran Khan at Adiala jail in GHQ Attack Case

1 hour ago
 Gold price decreases by Rs2,000 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price decreases by Rs2,000 per tola in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Bilawal urges Federal govt to aid flood victims th ..

Bilawal urges Federal govt to aid flood victims through BISP

1 hour ago
 ADJD Undersecretary, Serbian Justice Minister disc ..

ADJD Undersecretary, Serbian Justice Minister discuss judicial cooperation

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports