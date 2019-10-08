Faisalabad White wins girls' Taekwondo Championship

Faisalabad White won Inter-Divisional Girls' Taekwondo Championship played at Crescent Sports Complex

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) -:Faisalabad White won Inter-Divisional Girls' Taekwondo Championship played at Crescent Sports Complex.

Lahore division secured 2nd position,while Faisalabad green stood third.

Nine teams from various divisions took part in sports event organized by Divisional and District Sports Department.

MPA Firdous Rae was chief guest in prize distribution ceremony, while President Pakistan Taekwondo Federation Lt. Col. (Retd) Wasim Ahmed Janjoa, Deputy Secretary Finance Punjab Asifa Murtaza and others were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, MPA Firdous Rae said that government was paying special attention on promotion of sports activities in the province. She said that girls were providing equal opportunities at par with boys for participation in sports activities.

Later,she distributed prizes among position holders.