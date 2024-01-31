Faisalabad wins all Pakistan Inter Board Girls Handball Championship

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Faisalabad board won All Pakistan Inter Board Girls Handball Championship, held at Board of Intermediate and Secondary education Multan.

The all Pakistan Championship was played on League basis. Lahore Board remained runner up after thrilling contests.

The Champion Faisalabad won matches against Multan, Mardan and Lahore.

Lahore Board clinched two victories by defeating Mardan and Multan. Mardan remained at third position by defeating Multan. Assistant Secretary Multan Mujahid Hussain and sports In-charge Malik Nisar Ahmed distributed prizes among the best players and winners.