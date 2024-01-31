Faisalabad Wins All Pakistan Inter Board Girls Handball Championship
Muhammad Rameez Published January 31, 2024 | 02:00 PM
MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Faisalabad board won All Pakistan Inter Board Girls Handball Championship, held at Board of Intermediate and Secondary education Multan.
The all Pakistan Championship was played on League basis. Lahore Board remained runner up after thrilling contests.
The Champion Faisalabad won matches against Multan, Mardan and Lahore.
Lahore Board clinched two victories by defeating Mardan and Multan. Mardan remained at third position by defeating Multan. Assistant Secretary Multan Mujahid Hussain and sports In-charge Malik Nisar Ahmed distributed prizes among the best players and winners.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi jailed for 14 years in Thoshakhana case
Federal Cabinet approves digitization plan FBR: Shamshad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 January 2024
Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Machh
Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's absence
Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia children
Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler
Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit liquor
Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with new recovery efforts
Commissioner visits different schools, inspect polling station setup
Revenue department officials important in general election :DC.
More Stories From Sports
-
England hint at all-spin attack as depleted India look to level series32 minutes ago
-
Stand-in keeper Jo leads South Korea into Asian Cup quarter-finals5 hours ago
-
Sinayoko scores as Mali set up AFCON clash with Ivory Coast12 hours ago
-
S. Korea set up Australia clash, Uzbeks plot Asian Cup 'surprise'12 hours ago
-
Record $9.63 billion spent on 2023 transfers - FIFA13 hours ago
-
All Pakistan Inter Board Girls Handball Championship Faisalabad beats Mardan17 hours ago
-
Gut-Behrami sweeps to giant slalom victory at Kronplatz17 hours ago
-
Gut-Behrami sweeps to giant slalom victory at Kronplatz19 hours ago
-
Zone-VII Whites & Zone-IV Whites in A.S.Natural Stone U-19 inter zonal cricket tournament quarter-fi ..20 hours ago
-
Lahore, Karachi move in National Women’s T20 final20 hours ago
-
SL beat Pakistan in Women’s U19 Tri-Nation T20 Series 5th match20 hours ago
-
Pakistan beat Australia in FIH Hockey5s WC20 hours ago