Faisalabad Wins Basketball Championship

Thu 28th October 2021

The district Faisalabad won Inter-district basketball championship played at crescent sports complex under the aegis of divisional sports department Thursday

The teams from Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot districts participated in the event.

District Faisalabad beat Toba Tek Singh by 67-26 points in the final match and lifted the title.

International basketball player Zohair Ahmed was chief guest while Divisional Sports Officer Rana Hamad, and others were present on the occasion.

Later, prizes were distributed among winners.

