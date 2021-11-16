UrduPoint.com

Faisalabad Wins Handball Championship

Muhammad Rameez 38 seconds ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 06:11 PM

Faisalabad wins Handball Championship

Faisalabad won the Inter District Girls Handball Championship, played at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Faisalabad won the Inter District Girls Handball Championship, played at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) on Tuesday.

The final match of the championship was played between Faisalabad and Jhang.

However, Faisalabad's team lifted the trophy by defeating its rival with 16-04 points.

Divisional sports Officer Rana Hammad Iqbal witnessed the final event as the chief guest and later he distributed prizes and trophies among the position holders.

District Sports Officer Sajida Lateef, SET Neelum, EST Jhang Asma Tariq Nawaz and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Sports Jhang Event University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Belarusian Doctors Treating Migrants Hurt in Borde ..

Belarusian Doctors Treating Migrants Hurt in Border Clashes - Health Ministry

36 seconds ago
 Sargodha University hosts seminar on 'Understandin ..

Sargodha University hosts seminar on 'Understanding China's economics model'

39 seconds ago
 UK Defense Secretary Visits Ukraine - Ministry

UK Defense Secretary Visits Ukraine - Ministry

42 seconds ago
 Russia Says Hit Inoperative Russian Satellite on N ..

Russia Says Hit Inoperative Russian Satellite on November 15, Its Debris Pose No ..

13 minutes ago
 Repair of the damaged Ayub Bridge on River Door co ..

Repair of the damaged Ayub Bridge on River Door could not be started

15 minutes ago
 SCCI departmental committee meeting held

SCCI departmental committee meeting held

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.