Faisalabad wins Handball Championship

Faisalabad won the Inter District Girls Handball Championship, played at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Faisalabad won the Inter District Girls Handball Championship, played at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) on Tuesday.

The final match of the championship was played between Faisalabad and Jhang.

However, Faisalabad's team lifted the trophy by defeating its rival with 16-04 points.

Divisional sports Officer Rana Hammad Iqbal witnessed the final event as the chief guest and later he distributed prizes and trophies among the position holders.

District Sports Officer Sajida Lateef, SET Neelum, EST Jhang Asma Tariq Nawaz and others were also present on the occasion.