Faisalabad Yellow, Green Win Boys, Girls Futsal Matches

Muhammad Rameez Published March 24, 2022 | 07:25 PM

The Faisalabad Yellow and Faisalabad Green won boys and girls' Futsal matches, played under the aegis of District Sports Department at al-Fateh Football Ground, here on Thursday to mark the Pakistan Day

A spokesman for district sports department said that boys' match was played between the teams of Faisalabad Yellow and Faisalabad Red in which Faisalabad Yellow defeated its rival by 7-4 goals.

Similarly, Faisalabad Green beat Faisalabad Blue in Girls' Futsal Match with 6-3 goals.

District Sports Officer Sajida Lateef witnessed the matches as chief guest and later distributed cash prizes and trophies along with certificates among position holder teams.

