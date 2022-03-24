Faisalabad Yellow, Green win boys, girls Futsal matches

The Faisalabad Yellow and Faisalabad Green won boys and girls' Futsal matches, played under the aegis of District Sports Department at al-Fateh Football Ground, here on Thursday to mark the Pakistan Day

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Yellow and Faisalabad Green won boys and girls' Futsal matches, played under the aegis of District Sports Department at al-Fateh Football Ground, here on Thursday to mark the Pakistan Day.

A spokesman for district sports department said that boys' match was played between the teams of Faisalabad Yellow and Faisalabad Red in which Faisalabad Yellow defeated its rival by 7-4 goals.

Similarly, Faisalabad Green beat Faisalabad Blue in Girls' Futsal Match with 6-3 goals.

District Sports Officer Sajida Lateef witnessed the matches as chief guest and later distributed cash prizes and trophies along with certificates among position holder teams.