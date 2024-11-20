Faisalabad’s opening batter Muhammad Awais Zafar struck his third first-class century (114 not out, 125b, 14x4s, 2x6s) as they finished the day two of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with 287-run lead over Islamabad here at the National Ground on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Faisalabad’s opening batter Muhammad Awais Zafar struck his third first-class century (114 not out, 125b, 14x4s, 2x6s) as they finished the day two of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with 287-run lead over Islamabad here at the National Ground on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Faisalabad had bundled out Islamabad for 153 to earn a 49-run first innings lead after they continued from their overnight score of 72-5. In turn, Faisalabad’s charge with the bat was led by Awais and Muhammad Kashif (78 not out, 83b, 13x4s, 1x6), who partnered for an unbeaten 132-run third-wicket stand taking their team to 238-2 in 45 overs at close of play.

Multan’s Imam-ul-Haq cobbled his 14th first-class and second consecutive century in the tournament as he struck 22 fours in his masterful 184 against Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) as Multan declared their first innings for 468-6 in reply to AJK’s 188. AJK were 18 for no loss in five overs at close of play with a 262-run deficit.

At Railway cricket Ground Haripur, Bismillah Khan smashed an unbeaten 147 off 177 balls as Quetta cruised to 402-7 in 111 overs in reply to DM Jamali’s 144. For DM Jamali, Danish Aziz bagged 5-104 to register his third first-class five-fer. Quetta will be 258 runs ahead at the start of play on day three with three wickets in hand.

Bahawalpur’s Muhammad Imran bagged 6-28 in 2o overs to help Bahawalpur bundle out Karachi Whites for 214 in at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium.

Bahawalpur gained 34-run first innings lead and were six for no loss in 4.3 overs at stumps.

At Gohati Cricket Stadium, Swabi, Lahore Blues finished the day with 176-run second innings lead with two wickets in hand after fought back with Afaq Afridi’s six-wicket haul. Earlier in the day, FATA were bowled out for 230 in response to Lahore Blues’ first innings total of 287, with Mohammad Abbas taking his tally of first-class five-fers to 46. In turn, Blues were reduced to 119-8 with Afaq taking six wickets for 56 runs in 14 overs.

Elsewhere, Lahore Whites gained a 136-run first innings lead over Larkana as they scored 338 in 70.3 overs with Attyab Ahmed top-scoring with 90 at Marghzar Cricket Ground. Larkana’s Mushtaq Ahmed bagged his third consectutive five-wicket haul bagging 6-103. In turn, Larkana closed the day with 129-4 trailing by seven runs in second innings.

Hyderabad’s Gohar top-scored with 86 as they replied with 315 all out, to Abbottabad’s 290 in the first innings at Diamond Cricket Ground. Abbottabad closed the day unscathed with 38 on the board and 13 runs ahead. At Shoaib Akhtar Stadium, Rawalpindi dismissed Peshawar for 393 after they resumed the day from 351-7. In turn, Rawalpindi were 308-6 in 80 overs with Aqib Shah unbeaten on 94. At Mirpur Cricket Stadium, Sialkot were 120 runs ahead when as they had reached 291-7, after continuing from 59-1 against Karachi Blues.