FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) A 16-year-old special student of Tanzeem-ul-Lisan, Abdul Saboor Ahmed, has brought pride to Pakistan by winning three medals in the Special Olympics 2025 World Winter Games held in Italy.

A spokesman for Tanzeem-ul-Lisan said here on Wednesday that he secured a gold medal in the 400-meter snowshoeing event, a bronze medal in the 100-meter snowshoeing and a silver medal in the 400-meter relay snowshoeing event.

Abdul Saboor is currently receiving training at Al-Masoom Center run by the voluntary special education organization Tanzeem-ul-Lisan, he added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir during a ceremony presented honorary shield to Abdul Saboor Ahmad.

He extended a warm welcome to the athlete his remarkable achievements and congratulated him, his parents and the management of Tanzeem-ul-Lisan for their efforts in nurturing young special athletes.

He also termed Abdul Saboor as a role model for special children and said that his outstanding performance on the international stage has made the entire nation proud.

Deputy Commissioner commended the Tanzeem-ul-Lisan for its dedicated efforts in providing quality education, training and sports opportunities for special children.

He said that the children with special needs possess immense potential and it is imperative to integrate them into education, training and social activities.

He assured full government support for the welfare and rehabilitation of special children and acknowledged the invaluable contributions of voluntary organizations.

President Tanzeem-ul-Lisan Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed also provided insights into the training and academic programs offered for special children.

He also highlighted the organization's commitment to empower special children through education and sports.

Deputy Director Social Welfare Aamina Alam, District Sports Officer Sajida Lateef, Vice President Tanzeem-ul-Lisan Chaudhary Sarfraz Ahmed, General Secretary Subhan Ali and others were also present on the occasion.