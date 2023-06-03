UrduPoint.com

Faith Kipyegon Breaks Women's 1500m World Record

Muhammad Rameez Published June 03, 2023 | 02:10 AM

Faith Kipyegon breaks women's 1500m world record

Florence, Italy, June 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :Faith Kipyegon broke the world record for the women's 1500 metres at the Florence Diamond League on Friday with a time of three minutes 49.11 seconds.

The 29-year-old Kenyan bettered the previous best of 3:50.07 set by Ethiopia's Genzebe Dibaba in Monaco in 2015.

"I'm so excited, so happy, I didn't expect this.

I was expecting a world lead, not a world record, but I'm so grateful," Kipyegon said to broadcaster RAI.

"As I said today and yesterday everything is possible."Kipyegon, considered the greatest ever woman in the discipline with two world and two Olympic titles to her name, crushed the rest of the field in Tuscany.

She finished more than 12 seconds ahead of reigning European champion Laura Muir and Australia's Jessica Hull.

Related Topics

World Australia Florence Monaco Lead Ethiopia Women 2015 Olympics Best

Recent Stories

EDB enhances partnership with ADDED’s Industrial ..

EDB enhances partnership with ADDED’s Industrial Development Bureau at &#039;M ..

2 hours ago
 Incoming UN General Assembly President to prioriti ..

Incoming UN General Assembly President to prioritise ‘Peace, Prosperity, Progr ..

3 hours ago
 UAE wins bid to host World Conservation Congress o ..

UAE wins bid to host World Conservation Congress of International Union for Cons ..

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets South African Minister of ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets South African Minister of International Relations on si ..

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Iranian Foreign Minister ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Iranian Foreign Minister on sidelines of ‘Friends of ..

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Indian counterpart on sid ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Indian counterpart on sidelines of &#039;Friends of BRI ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.