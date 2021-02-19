Faivre bags 'unreal' second gold in world GS as Pinturault bombs out

Unheralded French racer Mathieu Faivre trumped vaunted teammate Alexis Pinturault to win the men's giant slalom on Friday for his second gold of the world championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo

Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Unheralded French racer Mathieu Faivre trumped vaunted teammate Alexis Pinturault to win the men's giant slalom on Friday for his second gold of the world championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo.

Faivre, who had won the parallel giant slalom on Tuesday, was Mr. Consistency down the demanding Labirinti course, twice recording the fourth-fastest times for a combined total of 2min 37.25sec.

It was the first French title in the discipline since the legendary Jean-Claude Killy won 53 years ago at the 1968 Grenoble Olympics, which at the time also counted as a world championships.

Italy's Luca de Aliprandini claimed his first ever career podium with silver at 0.63sec, while Austrian Marco Schwarz added bronze to his alpine combined gold (+0.87).

Pinturault had led after the first run, but made a big mistake up high on the second run, when he skidded out of a turn and was unable to correct himself.

Having already won a combined silver and super-G bronze in Cortina, Pinturault had been hot favourite for the giant slalom, but the French racer's day ended in tears.

There was disbelief, however, for Faivre, who crumpled to his knees in the finish area when Pinturault's exit was confirmed and he realised he had won.

"I still can't believe it," said Faivre. "Awaiting Alexis to come down, I knew I'd already got a medal, so it was a good day.

"I don't think he knew I was in the lead. Nowadays you have to push every run if you want to win the race. If you push hard, you can make mistakes.

"Today Alexis skied out, that's good for me but bad for him. I'm a bit kind of sad for him, of course. It would have been amazing to be both on the podium.

"But it's part of the game. It's a tough sport for that because obviously you can make a mistake so easily." Faivre added: "I was already really, really happy about my medal in the parallel, but I came for the GS. To get a gold medal in the GS just feels unreal." - Favourites fall away - The 29-year-old, with just one victory on the World Cup circuit in 2016 to his name nailed his second run to perfection in testing icy conditions under clear skies.

There was drama as Germany's Alexander Schmid, third after the first run, bombed out into the netting. Then came home favourite De Aliprandini, chasing a first podium placing.

The Italian lost valuable time up the top section but the 30-year-old held his form and eventually streaked across the finish line to whoops and applause from a partisan crowd drastically reduced in number because of Covid-19 restrictions.

All eyes turned to Pinturault in the start hut. But his second effort was shortlived as he frustratingly slid wide on the seventh gate, and out of medal contention.

Swiss hopes were loaded on to the shoulders of Loic Meillard, in fifth at 1.25sec after the first run, as teammates Marco Odermatt, Justin Murisier and Gino Caviezel all skied out.

But Meillard's bid for a third medal in Cortina, after bronzes in the combined and parallel GS, was frittered away after a slight mistake saw him quickly lose his advantage on the hill.

He eventually finished fifth (+1.77), just behind Croatian Filip Zubcic (+1.54), who had jumped seven places with a great second run.

Reigning world champion Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway was just 15th, at 2.32sec, after the first run, but improved slightly on the second to finish ninth (+2.53).