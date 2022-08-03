Faiza loses conceded defeat to Indian opponent

BIRMINGHAM, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan's Faiza Zafar conceded a 3-0 defeat India's Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla outclassed her 3-0 in the plate semifinal of the Women's Single Squash in Birmingham on Tuesday.

Faiza, who on Monday had edged passed Guyana's Ashley Khalil in the plate quarter-final proved an easy contestant to her Indian opponent.

Meanwhile, another squash female player Amna Fayyaz will compete in her respective plate semifinals tonight.