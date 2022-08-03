UrduPoint.com

Faiza Loses Conceded Defeat To Indian Opponent

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 03, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Faiza loses conceded defeat to Indian opponent

BIRMINGHAM, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan's Faiza Zafar conceded a 3-0 defeat India's Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla outclassed her 3-0 in the plate semifinal of the Women's Single Squash in Birmingham on Tuesday.

Faiza, who on Monday had edged passed Guyana's Ashley Khalil in the plate quarter-final proved an easy contestant to her Indian opponent.

Meanwhile, another squash female player Amna Fayyaz will compete in her respective plate semifinals tonight.

Related Topics

India Squash Birmingham Guyana Women

Recent Stories

Australian Piastri to replace Alonso at Alpine in ..

Australian Piastri to replace Alonso at Alpine in 2023

6 minutes ago
 Yemen's warring parties renew truce for two months ..

Yemen's warring parties renew truce for two months: UN

6 minutes ago
 DUHS organizes seminar in connection with World He ..

DUHS organizes seminar in connection with World Hepatitis Day

6 minutes ago
 Press Release from Business Wire: JSR Corporation

Press Release from Business Wire: JSR Corporation

6 minutes ago
 Miftah asks PTI leadership to disclose facts about ..

Miftah asks PTI leadership to disclose facts about precious gifts of Tosha Khana ..

6 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits rain-affected areas of Qamber- ..

Commissioner visits rain-affected areas of Qamber-Shahdad Kot district

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.