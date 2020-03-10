UrduPoint.com
Faiza Zafar, Nasir Iqbal Win Final Of Sindh Open Squash Tour

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 09:23 PM

Faiza Zafar, Nasir Iqbal win final of Sindh Open Squash Tour

The final round matches of men and women Sindh Open PSA Satellite Tour Squash Event Circuit-III were played at Sachal Rangers Squash Court on Tuesday

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :The final round matches of men and women Sindh Open PSA Satellite Tour Squash Event Circuit-III were played at Sachal Rangers Squash Court on Tuesday.

In the women category Faiza Zafar defeated Amna Fayyaz with the score of 11-6, 11-7, 11-2 in 19 minutes while in the men's final Nasir Iqbal beat Amaad Fareed with the score of 11-3, 11-2, 11-7 in 24 minutes.

Earlier semi-final round of the tourney was held the same day morning.

In the semi-final rounds of women category Amna Fayyaz defeated Zaynab Khan with the score of 11-7, 6-11, 11-2, 11-6 in 21 minutes, in another match Faiza Zafar beat Madina Zafar with the score of 11-4, 11-7, 11-3 in 12 minutes.

In the semi-final rounds of men category Amaad Fareed beat Waqas Mehboob with the score of 11-4, 11-3, 8-11, 11-8 in 28 minutes, while in another match Nasir Iqbal defeated Zahir Shah with the score of 11-2, 11-7, 11-5 in 13 minutes.

