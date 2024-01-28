Open Menu

Faizan, Enub Bag Top Spots In Islamabad Marathon

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 28, 2024 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Faizan Zulfiqar and Enub claimed top spots in the Islamabad Marathon 2024 organized here at the Trail 3 Parking on Sunday.

Faizan Zulfiqar bagged the first position in the male category Full Marathon while Umair and Mubaris Bukhari grabbed second and third positions, respectively.

In the Full Marathon female category, Enub, Amina Shah and Ayesha Mastoor took first, second and third positions, respectively.

In Half Marathon, male category, Naveed, Irfan and Naghman took first, second and third positions, respectively.

In the Half Marathon female category, Jennie, Christina Vezel and Huma Rehman took first, second and third positions, respectively.

In the 10km male category, Akhtar, Riaz and Waqar Ahmed took first, second and third positions, respectively.

In the 10km female category, Rabeela Farooq, Maheen Tahir and Anum Tahir took first, second and third positions, respectively.

In the 5km male category, Samiullah, Kamil Hussain and Junaid Dildar took first, second and third positions, respectively.

In the 5km female category, Amna Khan, Laila Kazmi and Kanwal took first, second and third positions, respectively.

People from all walks of life including children featured in the marathon to promote and encourage healthy activity in the Federal capital.

A total of five categories were kept in the marathon to encourage enthusiastic people towards running.

There was a full marathon of 42.2km which began from Margalla Road to 7th Avenue to Shakaparia and then back.

Then there was a half marathon of 21.1km, 10km run, 5km run and also a race kept for children.

