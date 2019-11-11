Faizan Riaz smashes scintillating double century for Northern

Middle-order batsman Faizan Riaz scored a sensational double century to lead Northern’s stunning fight back against Sindh on day-one of the seventh-round of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy first-class match being played at the National Stadium, Karachi on Monday

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019) Middle-order batsman Faizan Riaz scored a sensational double century to lead Northern’s stunning fight back against Sindh on day-one of the seventh-round of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy first-class match being played at the National Stadium, Karachi on Monday.

Northern who won the toss and opted to bat first were jolted early on in their innings as Sohail Khan and Tabish Khan removed the top-order cheaply leaving Northern reeling at 15 for three inside the first six overs. Sohail took two while Tabish took one wicket in a lively opening burst that gave Sindh the edge.

At this stage, Faizan started the repair work with an attacking approach and remained undeterred in his stroke play throughout his innings. Faizan reached the three-figure mark off 91 balls with the help of 15 fours and one six.

The right-handed batsman added 143 runs for the fourth wicket with Shoaib Ahmed Minhas (49 off 74 balls, six fours).

He continued his attacking vein after going past his 100, Faizan reached the second double century of his career off 188 balls, by that time Faizan had struck 26 fours and three sixes in 188 minutes of batting.

Faizan was eventually dismissed by Mir Hamza for 211 off 200 balls; his eventual boundary tally was 27 fours and three sixes. Following his partnership with Shoaib, Faizan added 178 runs for the sixth wicket with Ali Sarfaraz (60 off 124 balls, seven fours).

From 336 for four, Northern stuttered to 367 for eight. All-rounder Hammad Azam held the lower-order together with an unbeaten 50 off 64 balls, five fours, three sixes).

When play was called-off after 87 overs, Northern had reached 396 for eight in their first innings.

Scores in brief:

Northern 396 for 8, 87 overs (Faizan Riaz 211, Ali Sarfaraz 60, Hammad Azam 50 not out, Shoaib Ahmed Minhas 49; Sohail Khan 3-89, Mir Hamza 3-92)