UrduPoint.com

Fakhar, Abdullah, Shaheen Deliver Incredible Win For Lahore Qalandars

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 27, 2023 | 12:36 PM

Fakhar, Abdullah, Shaheen deliver incredible win for Lahore Qalandars

Lahore Qalandars now have three wins from four matches and host Islamabad United tomorrow night. Peshawar Zalmi – who have lost three matches and won two – travel to Rawalpindi to play Karachi Kings on 1 March.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 26th, 2023) The fans in Lahore could not have asked for a better match than what they were treated to on Sunday night as a terrific 96 by Fakhar Zaman, a sublime half-century from Abdullah Shafique and Shaheen Afridi’s scorching five-wicket powered Lahore Qalandars’ to a 40-run win over Peshawar Zalmi at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Lahore Qalandars posted their highest HBL PSL score as incredible knocks from Fakhar, Abdullah and Sam Billings propelled them to 241 for three, which is also the third best score in the tournament history for any team.

Abdullah’s first HBL PSL 8 outing turned out to be an exciting one as he made 75 off 41 with the help of five sixes and as many boundaries. He arrived in the middle when Wahab Riaz rattled Mirza Tahir Baig’s stumps in the second over. He played the role of aggressor in chief during his 120-run partnership with Fakhar Zaman.

But, when Abdullah fell in the 13th over, Fakhar unleashed his batting firepower and at times it seemed that the Peshawar Zalmi bowlers had nowhere to hide.

Fakhar smoked 10 sixes – the joint-second most in an HBL PSL innings – in the 45 balls he played, along with three fours. He was supported well by Sam Billings, who returned not out on 47 after playing 23 balls, as the two racked up 88 runs in just 30 balls, before Fakhar fell in the 18th over.

Shaheen produced a scintillating opening spell accounting for Mohammad Haris on the very second ball with a perfect yorker and striking Babar Azam’s middle stump in the third over.

That fiery burst upfront took away the realistic chances of the run chase, but Saim Ayub’s 34-ball 51 – full of gorgeous-looking strokes as he struck seven fours and two sixes – and Tom Kohler-Cadmore’s defiant 55 off 23, which was studded with five sixes and three fours, made for fantastic viewing for the jam-packed crowd.

Saim and Kohler-Cadmore added 91 for the third wicket before the latter was removed by Haris Rauf in the 11th. Saim Ayub fell in the next over to Rashid Khan. Three overs later, Zaman Khan dimissed Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who holed out to deep long on off Zaman Khan after an exciting cameo of 24 from 14 balls, and bowled Rovman Powell.

From there on, it was Shaheen’s show as he first sent back Wahab in the 17th and removed Saad Masood and Jimmy Neesham in the 19th. Peshawar Zalmi finished on 201 for nine.

Lahore Qalandars now have three wins from four matches and host Islamabad United tomorrow night. Peshawar Zalmi – who have lost three matches and won two – travel to Rawalpindi to play Karachi Kings on 1 March.

Scores in brief:

Lahore Qalandars 241-3, 20 overs (Fakhar Zaman 96, Abdullah Shafique 75, Sam Billings 47 not out; Wahab Riaz 2-45)

Peshawar Zalmi 201-9, 20 overs (Tom Kohler-Cadmore 55, Saim Ayub 51, Bhanuka Rajapaksa 24, Rovman Powell 20; Shaheen Afridi 5-40, Zaman Khan 2-28)

Player of the match – Fakhar Zaman (Lahore Qalandars)

Tomorrow’s fixture

1900 – Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Related Topics

Lahore Pakistan Super League Rawalpindi Powell Lahore Qalandars Wahab Riaz Sam Billings Rashid Khan Fakhar Zaman March Sunday Islamabad United Karachi Kings Afridi From Best Habib Bank Limited Peshawar Zalmi

Recent Stories

Online biometric to be mandatory for pilgrims: Rel ..

Online biometric to be mandatory for pilgrims: Religious Ministry

17 minutes ago
 Lt Gen Amjad Shoaib arrested over charges of incit ..

Lt Gen Amjad Shoaib arrested over charges of inciting public against state insti ..

24 minutes ago
 4th anniversary of Operation Swift Retort being ob ..

4th anniversary of Operation Swift Retort being observed today

43 minutes ago
 PM to inaugurate 100MW Iran-Gwadar power transmiss ..

PM to inaugurate 100MW Iran-Gwadar power transmission project this week

56 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th February 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.