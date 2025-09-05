Fakhar, Abrar guide Pakistan to tri-series final

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Fakhar Zaman’s unbeaten half-century and Abrar Ahmed’s four-fer led Pakistan to a 31-run win over UAE in the fifth match of the tri-series at the Sharjah cricket Stadium on late Thursday.

According to details, opting to bat first, Pakistan got off to a swift start as they raced to 28 after 2.4 overs. Sahibzada Farhan then perished after a quick-fire 16 off 11 balls including two boundaries and a six. Saim Ayub (11) and skipper Salman Ali Agha (7) were dismissed in quick succession, leaving Pakistan 50-3 after the powerplay.

Fakhar and Mohammad Haris (14, 17b, 1x4, 1x6) put on another 24 runs before the latter was trapped leg before wicket on the final delivery of the 10th over by Haider Ali, who also got rid of Hasan Nawaz (4) nine balls later.

Mohammad Nawaz (37 not out, 27b, 3x4s, 2x6s) then added an unbeaten 91-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Fakhar, lifting Pakistan to a respectable total of 171-5 in their 20 overs. Regaining his form, Fakhar top-scored with an unbeaten 77 off 44 balls, laced with 10 fours and two towering sixes, while bringing up his 12th T20I fifty in the process.

For UAE, left-arm spinner Haider led the charge, finishing with 2-17 in his four overs.

In pursuit of a steep target, UAE got off to a strong start, scoring 41 in the first six overs, without losing any wicket.

However, their joy was short-lived, as mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed dismissed skipper Muhammad Waseem on the first delivery of the seventh over. Nawaz, backing up his batting prowess from the first innings, contributed with the ball as well, dismissing youngster Ethan D’Souza in the 11th over with the scoreboard reading 72 for 2.

Abrar Ahmed left a dent in UAE’s chase with a double-wicket 13th over, removing Asif Khan (7) and Rahul Chopra (0), with the hosts reeling on 84-4. He then weaved his magic to dismiss Harshit Kaushik on the final delivery of his spell, finishing with his T-20i career-best figures of 4-0-9-4.

Opening batter Alishan Sharafu put up a valiant fight with a 51-ball 67, but Pakistan saw his back in the 17th over courtesy of Shaheen Shah Afridi’s slower delivery. UAE could not manage to build a partnership and were restricted to 140 for 7 in their 20 overs.

Pakistan will now take on Afghanistan in the final on Sunday, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium with the first bowl to be bowled at 7 pm local time.

Scores in brief: Pakistan 171-5, 20 overs (Fakhar Zaman 77 not out, Mohammad Nawaz 37 not out; Haider Ali 2-17, Muhammad Rohid 1-21).

UAE 140-7, 20 overs (Alishan Sharafu 67, Muhammad Waseem 19; Abrar Ahmed 4-9, Shaheen Shah Afridi 1-23).