UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fakhar Hits First In 2019 Vitality T20 Blast

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 04:53 PM

Fakhar hits first in 2019 Vitality T20 Blast

Pakistani opening batsman Fakhar Zaman finally got something to cheer for as the Mardan-born cricketer notched up his first fifty for Glamorgan in the 2019 Vitality T20 Blast at Cardiff

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistani opening batsman Fakhar Zaman finally got something to cheer for as the Mardan-born cricketer notched up his first fifty for Glamorgan in the 2019 Vitality T20 Blast at Cardiff.

According to information received here, Fakhar, who had been out of form in the 2019 cricket World Cup, smashed 58 runs off 43 deliveries including four 4s and a 6 setting a challenging total of 172 for 5, in a nail-biting game against Gloucestershire.

In response, Gloucestershire kept losing wickets at regular intervals in the chase, but an innings of 38 runs in 18 balls by Andrew Tye helped the visitors to tie the match.

After his fifty with the bat, Fakhar Zaman also snapped up a brilliant low catch of Jack Taylor at long-off. Fakhar Zaman along with other Pakistani cricketers Babar Azam (Somerset), Mohammad Amir (Essex) and Faheem Ashraf (Northants Steelbacks) were featuring in the tournament.

However, Fakhar who had been struggling in the 2019 Cricket World Cup had scored 186 runs in the mega event, as the batsman went scoreless in matches against Australia and Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Afghanistan T20 World Australia Cardiff Babar Azam Mohammad Amir Andrew Tye Fakhar Zaman 2019 Event

Recent Stories

Accountability SAPM digs out 5 TTs worth Rs 66.9 m ..

1 minute ago

Independence Day to be celebrated with zeal, fervo ..

1 minute ago

Hearing of Pink Residency reference adjourned till ..

3 seconds ago

DG FIA put on notice in petition seeking recovery ..

4 minutes ago

Impossible to achieve IMF’s targets: Mian Zahid ..

10 minutes ago

Zalmay Khalilzad visited Islamabad on August 1 and ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.