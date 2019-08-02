Fakhar hits first in 2019 Vitality T20 Blast

Pakistani opening batsman Fakhar Zaman finally got something to cheer for as the Mardan-born cricketer notched up his first fifty for Glamorgan in the 2019 Vitality T20 Blast at Cardiff

According to information received here, Fakhar, who had been out of form in the 2019 cricket World Cup, smashed 58 runs off 43 deliveries including four 4s and a 6 setting a challenging total of 172 for 5, in a nail-biting game against Gloucestershire.

In response, Gloucestershire kept losing wickets at regular intervals in the chase, but an innings of 38 runs in 18 balls by Andrew Tye helped the visitors to tie the match.

After his fifty with the bat, Fakhar Zaman also snapped up a brilliant low catch of Jack Taylor at long-off. Fakhar Zaman along with other Pakistani cricketers Babar Azam (Somerset), Mohammad Amir (Essex) and Faheem Ashraf (Northants Steelbacks) were featuring in the tournament.

However, Fakhar who had been struggling in the 2019 Cricket World Cup had scored 186 runs in the mega event, as the batsman went scoreless in matches against Australia and Afghanistan.