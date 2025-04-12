Fakhar Inaugurates Upgraded Gymnasium At UoP
Muhammad Rameez Published April 12, 2025 | 03:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jehan inaugurated the upgraded gymnasium facility of the Peshawar University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) during a ceremony held at the university’s Teachers’ Community Centre(TCC).
The event was attended by Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Naeem Qazi, senior faculty members, and teaching staff.
The Minister was briefed on the upgraded sports and fitness facilities now available through the association.
Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Sports Minister Syed Fakhar Jihan emphasized the importance of promoting physical fitness alongside academic excellence in universities.
“A healthy body is vital for a healthy mind,” he remarked, highlighting the provincial government’s commitment to enhancing educational institutions through comprehensive development initiatives.
He commended the efforts of the Teachers’ Association, acknowledging their personal contributions made by faculty members towards establishing the gymnasium.
He described it as a commendable initiative and extended his gratitude to all members of the association for their dedication to improving staff well-being.
APP/aqk
Recent Stories
Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan
UAE President receives US Congress delegation
Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Mohammed Ali Alblooshi wedding reception
Permanent displacement of civilians in occupied territories grave breach of Gene ..
Dubai Health signs MoU to establish UAE-India Friendship Hospital in Dubai
Abu Dhabi to host Behavioural Exchange 2025 conference
Egypt announces 3 new oil, gas discoveries
Dubai WoodShow to open Monday with 781 exhibitors from over 50 countries
UAE hosts 23rd edition of Asia and Middle East Bridge Qualifiers with participat ..
Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities to host Citizenship, Identity, and S ..
Gold prices increase by Rs1800 per tola in Pakistan
More Stories From Sports
-
Minister congratulates Noor Zaman on winning U-23 World Squash Championship4 hours ago
-
PSL 2025 Match 03 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Will Win5 hours ago
-
HBL PSL 10: Ben McDermott, Saad Baig join Karachi Kings7 hours ago
-
Quetta Gladiators beat Peshawar Zalmi by 80 runs in PSL 10 second match7 hours ago
-
Fakhar inaugurates upgraded gymnasium at UoP8 hours ago
-
PSL 2025 Match 02 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who Will Win9 hours ago
-
PSL 10: Peshawar Zalmi to chase 217-run target set by Quetta Gladiators10 hours ago
-
Islamabad United stroll to win in PSL 2025 opener22 hours ago
-
Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match24 hours ago
-
National Padel Championship kicks off in Karachi1 day ago
-
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi1 day ago
-
PSL 2025 Match 01 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who Will Win1 day ago