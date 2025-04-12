Fakhar inaugurates upgraded gymnasium at UoP

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jehan inaugurated the upgraded gymnasium facility of the Peshawar University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) during a ceremony held at the university’s Teachers’ Community Centre(TCC).

The event was attended by Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Naeem Qazi, senior faculty members, and teaching staff.

The Minister was briefed on the upgraded sports and fitness facilities now available through the association.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Sports Minister Syed Fakhar Jihan emphasized the importance of promoting physical fitness alongside academic excellence in universities.

“A healthy body is vital for a healthy mind,” he remarked, highlighting the provincial government’s commitment to enhancing educational institutions through comprehensive development initiatives.

He commended the efforts of the Teachers’ Association, acknowledging their personal contributions made by faculty members towards establishing the gymnasium.

He described it as a commendable initiative and extended his gratitude to all members of the association for their dedication to improving staff well-being.

