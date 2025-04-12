Open Menu

Fakhar Inaugurates Upgraded Gymnasium At UoP

Muhammad Rameez Published April 12, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Fakhar inaugurates upgraded gymnasium at UoP

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jehan inaugurated the upgraded gymnasium facility of the Peshawar University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) during a ceremony held at the university’s Teachers’ Community Centre(TCC).

The event was attended by Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Naeem Qazi, senior faculty members, and teaching staff.

The Minister was briefed on the upgraded sports and fitness facilities now available through the association.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Sports Minister Syed Fakhar Jihan emphasized the importance of promoting physical fitness alongside academic excellence in universities.

“A healthy body is vital for a healthy mind,” he remarked, highlighting the provincial government’s commitment to enhancing educational institutions through comprehensive development initiatives.

He commended the efforts of the Teachers’ Association, acknowledging their personal contributions made by faculty members towards establishing the gymnasium.

He described it as a commendable initiative and extended his gratitude to all members of the association for their dedication to improving staff well-being.

APP/aqk

Recent Stories

Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan

Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan

5 minutes ago
 UAE President receives US Congress delegation

UAE President receives US Congress delegation

2 hours ago
 Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegatio ..

Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University

2 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Mohammed Ali ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Mohammed Ali Alblooshi wedding reception

2 hours ago
 Permanent displacement of civilians in occupied te ..

Permanent displacement of civilians in occupied territories grave breach of Gene ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Health signs MoU to establish UAE-India Frie ..

Dubai Health signs MoU to establish UAE-India Friendship Hospital in Dubai

2 hours ago
Abu Dhabi to host Behavioural Exchange 2025 confer ..

Abu Dhabi to host Behavioural Exchange 2025 conference

3 hours ago
 Egypt announces 3 new oil, gas discoveries

Egypt announces 3 new oil, gas discoveries

3 hours ago
 Dubai WoodShow to open Monday with 781 exhibitors ..

Dubai WoodShow to open Monday with 781 exhibitors from over 50 countries

3 hours ago
 UAE hosts 23rd edition of Asia and Middle East Bri ..

UAE hosts 23rd edition of Asia and Middle East Bridge Qualifiers with participat ..

3 hours ago
 Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities to hos ..

Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities to host Citizenship, Identity, and S ..

3 hours ago
 Gold prices increase by Rs1800 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold prices increase by Rs1800 per tola in Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports