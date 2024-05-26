Fakhar Jihan Hails Talented Players In Hazara Region
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 26, 2024 | 05:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jihan, visited Abbottabad and participated as a chief guest in the final match of the Inter-Departmental Cricket Tournament organised by the Sports Department in the region.
During his visit, he distributed prizes among the winning and runner-up teams and praised their performance in the event. On this occasion, he also watched the final match between the Police and Anti-Corruption Department teams and distributed trophies among the final teams.
In the tournament, including the administration department, a total of 32 teams from various line departments participated, wherein the teams of Police and Anti-Corruption Departments reached the final match.
During the final match ceremony, Syed Fakhar Jehan expressed his commitment to promoting sports in the province and providing facilities and infrastructure to support the players of every sport.
He said that more sports competitions and events will be held in the Hazara region and that shooting competitions will also be organised for various departments including police.
He emphasised that the provincial government is working to provide facilities and infrastructure for sports across the province and is committed to supporting athletes and players being the assets of the province. The advisor praised the tournament as a great initiative for promoting sports and providing a healthy recreational activity for government officials.
He expressed his hope to bring international cricket to the province soon.
