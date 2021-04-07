UrduPoint.com
Fakhar Leads Pakistan To Series Win In South Africa

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 10:05 PM

Fakhar leads Pakistan to series win in South Africa

Fakhar Zaman hit his second successive century and captain Babar Azam made 94 to set up a 28-run win for Pakistan in the series-deciding third and final one-day international against South Africa in Centurion on Wednesday

Centurion, South Africa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Fakhar Zaman hit his second successive century and captain Babar Azam made 94 to set up a 28-run win for Pakistan in the series-deciding third and final one-day international against South Africa in Centurion on Wednesday.

South Africa's chances of chasing down Pakistan's total of 320 for seven were effectively snuffed out by left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz, who took three wickets in successive overs to reduce the hosts to 140 for five in the 28th over.

Promising batsman Kyle Verreynne (62) and all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo (54) put on 108 off 100 balls for the sixth wicket but both were dismissed in the space of seven balls.

South Africa were bowled out for 292.

Brief scores: Pakistan 320-7 in 50 overs (Imam-ul Haq 57, Fakhar Zaman 101, Babar Azam 94; K. Maharaj 3-45) South Africa 292 in 49.3 overs (J. Malan 70, K. Verreynne 62, A Phehlukwayo 54; Shaheen Shah Afridi 3-58, Mohammad Nawaz 3-34) result: Pakistan won by 28 runs Series: Pakistan won the three-match series 2-1 Toss: South Africa str/jc

