Fakhar, Shadab Move Up In ICC Rankings

Muhammad Rameez 15 seconds ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 04:02 PM

Pakistani batter Fakhar Zaman has advanced eight places to 40th in the MRF Tyres ICC Men's T20 Player Rankings released Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistani batter Fakhar Zaman has advanced eight places to 40th in the MRF Tyres ICC Men's T20 Player Rankings released Wednesday.

Fakhar's unbeaten 55 against Australia in the second semifinal in Dubai made him achieve the feat while spinner Shadab Khan has also moved up seven places to 16th position after bagging four for 16 in the same match.

Meanwhile, Mitchell Marsh and David Warner have made notable progress in ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings after helping Australia win their first ICC Men's T20 World Cup title in Dubai on Sunday.

All-rounder Marsh, who struck an impressive 77 not out off 50 balls to be named Player of the Match in the final against New Zealand, has progressed six spots to reach joint-13th position among batters while Player of the Tournament Warner's scores of 49 against Pakistan in their semifinal and 53 in the final have helped him move up eight places to 33rd position.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, who top-scored in the final with a knock of 85, has gained seven places to reach 32nd position while Devon Conway is up three places to fourth position after scoring 46 against England in the first semifinal in Abu Dhabi.

Other bowlers to gain in the latest update include Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa, who is up two places to third, and fast bowler Josh Hazlewood, whose haul of three for 16 in the final sees him move up two places to sixth position.

New Zealand's left-arm seamer Trent Boult is up seven places to 14th position after taking two for 18 in the final while Pat Cummins (up 24 places to 37th) and Chris Woakes (up 21 places to 46th) have also moved up the bowlers' list. England's Liam Livingstone is up seven places to third among all-rounders.

Meanwhile, Canada batter Navneet Dhaliwal's consistent performances in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Americas Regional Qualifier have lifted him 36 places to 36th position. Dhaliwal's scores included 65 against Panama, 49 against Argentina and 44 against Canada.

