UrduPoint.com

Fakhar Zaman Bags ICC Men's Player Of The Month Award After Stunning ODI Back To Back Centuries

Muhammad Rameez Published May 09, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Fakhar Zaman bags ICC Men's Player of the Month award after stunning ODI back to back centuries

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :By Sohail Ali Sterling performances by Pakistan's opening batter Fakhar Zaman helped him to attain the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's Player of the Month award for April 2023, the cricket governing body , ICC announced on Tuesday.

The in-form batter had been named the ICC Men's Player of the Month after a stunning month in April.

"He (Zaman) beat out tough competition from Sri Lanka spin wizard Prabath Jayasuriya, and emerging New Zealand batter Mark Chapman," a press release by ICC stated.

The ICC said that Fakhar led the charge for Pakistan as they pulled off their second-highest ODI run-chase in Rawalpindi late in the month.

The opener smashed an unbeaten 180 to help Pakistan chase down a target of 337 against the visiting New Zealand side to go 2-0 up in the series.

Fakhar's knock came with 17 boundaries and six massive sixes as Pakistan won with 10 balls to spare in a high-scoring contest.

This was the left-hander's second ton in as many matches during April with his 117 off 114 balls helping Pakistan chase down 289 in the first game at the same venue.

Fakhar led the run-chase from the onset, only being dismissed in the 43rd over, by when Pakistan were well on their way to chase down the winning score.

He won the Player of the Match award for his efforts.

The left-hander started the month with a rapid 47 in the first T20I in Lahore against New Zealand, playing a part in the home side's thumping 88-run victory. While he didn't click in the next two T20I matches, Fakhar stormed into form in ODIs, a format he has always thrived in Fakhar now has 3,148 ODI runs at an average of 49.71 and a strike-rate of almost 95 during his 67-match career and the Pakistan opener said it was a great thrill to claim the coveted award.

'Truly an honour' "It is truly an honour for me to be named ICC Player of the Month for April," Fakhar said.

"This month has been one of the highlights of my career and it was an amazing feeling to play in front of my own people in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Karachi," he said.

Sharing his personal favourite: the hard-hitting batter said: "I really enjoyed scoring back-to-back centuries in Rawalpindi, but my favourite was the 180 not out in the second match.

"I hope to continue the momentum leading into the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, and make Pakistan cricket fans happy and proud with my performances."

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Cricket Lahore World ICC Sri Lanka Rawalpindi Same Mark Chapman Fakhar Zaman April From Click New Zealand

Recent Stories

Imran Khan arrested in Al-Qadir Trust case from Is ..

Imran Khan arrested in Al-Qadir Trust case from Islamabad

22 minutes ago
 National Human Rights Institution participates as ..

National Human Rights Institution participates as &#039;Observer&#039; in UPR

47 minutes ago
 Annual Investment Meeting signs MoU with Hub71

Annual Investment Meeting signs MoU with Hub71

1 hour ago
 Charitable institutions commended for supporting s ..

Charitable institutions commended for supporting student education at Zayed Univ ..

1 hour ago
 Saqr Ghobash to head FNC delegation on official vi ..

Saqr Ghobash to head FNC delegation on official visit to France, Germany

2 hours ago
 Pakistan at risk of default without IMF bailout, w ..

Pakistan at risk of default without IMF bailout, warns Moody's

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.