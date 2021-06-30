UrduPoint.com
Fakhar Zaman Becomes Icon Player Of Kotli Lions

Zeeshan Mehtab 32 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan's top-order batsman Fakhar Zaman has become the part of Kashmir Premier League (KPL) franchise Kotli Lions, joining it as its icon player for the inaugural edition.

"We are announcing it with great pleasure that Fakhar Zaman will represent us as our icon player in the KPL," a press statement issued by Kotli Lions said on Wednesday.

"I'm really happy to be a part of Kotli Lions and eagerly awaiting for the league to commence. It'll be a pleasure to share dressing room with local Kashmiri talent and share my experience with them," Fakhar Zaman said in a video message.

"The players' draft will be held on July 3 and we'll be trying our best to form a strong outfit." The 31-year-old left-handed batsman conveyed his good wishes to other sides of the league. "I'm sure it would be a wonderful event and everybody enjoy it a lot.

"I'm also sure more exciting cricketing talent would emerge from the KPL," he added.

Six teams including Muzaffarabad Tigers, Overseas Warriors, Rawalakot Hawks, Bagh Stallions, Mirpur Royals and Kotli Lions will feature in the first edition of the league, which is scheduled to be held in Muzaffarabad from August 6 to August 16.

