Fakhar Zaman Declared Fit, Sent Home

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 03:05 PM

Fakhar Zaman declared fit, sent home

The sources say Fakhar Zaman who was ruled out of national squad for New Zealand is now feeling better.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 24th, 2020) Left-handed opener Fakhar Zaman was allowed to go home after testing negative in second COVID-19 test, the sources said on Tuesday.

The sources said that the reports declared him better and free of Covid-19 symptoms and he was feeling better now.

A day earlier, he was not allowed to be part of national squad for New Zealand tour due to high fever.

On other hand, Pakistan squad arrived in New Zealand on Tuesday morning to play T20I and Test matches.

More Stories From Sports

