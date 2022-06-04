Fakhar Zaman gets ICC Team of the Year cap

(@Abdulla99267510)

The left-arm opening batsman has received the prize over his excellent performance.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- June 4th, 2022) Fakhar Zaman, the left-hand opening batsman, received his ICC Team of the Year cap for outstanding performances in 2021.

Taking to Twitter, Fakhar Zaman shared the good news with his fans and friends.

He wrote on his Twitter account, “Finally, it’s here.” He also thanked ICC. He said, “Thank you for this, ICC.

Honored to be a part of the ODI team of the year,".

The left-arm opener played six matches and made 365 runs at an impressive average of 60.38. He made two centuries including the sensational 193-run knock against South Africa where he carried Pakistan to an almost impossible victory.

Babar Azam was also included in the ICC ODI Team of the Year and would get his prize soon.