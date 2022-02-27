UrduPoint.com

Fakhar Zaman Misses PSL Highest Scorer Record By 12 Runs

Muhammad Rameez Published February 27, 2022 | 10:10 PM

Fakhar Zaman misses PSL highest scorer record by 12 runs

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Lahore Qalandars aggressive batsman Fakhar Zaman failed to achieve a rare distinction and record of being the highest scorer of a single edition of Pakistan Super League here on Sunday night at Gadaffi stadium.

The left hander batsman who was short of 15 runs to complete his 600 runs in a single edition of PSL fell cheaply and made just 3 runs to miss the feat by 12 runs.

Fakhar had scored 585 runs in 12 games and was only few runs away to create the record of becoming the first ever batsman to attain this milestone in his cricket career.

The batsman was having lack of form with the bat in the last two showings (matches) of the PSL and failed to rise to the occasion in the ultimate showdown against Multan Sultans before a full house and was dismissed by Asif Afridi in the initial stage of the match.

Related Topics

Cricket Pakistan Super League Lahore Qalandars Fakhar Zaman Sunday Afridi Multan Sultans

Recent Stories

PSL final: Lahore Qalandars set the target of 181 ..

PSL final: Lahore Qalandars set the target of 181 for Multan Sultans

23 minutes ago
 Australian team arrives in Pakistan for the first ..

Australian team arrives in Pakistan for the first time in 24 years

10 hours ago
 PSL 7 2022 final: Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars ..

PSL 7 2022 final: Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars to lock horns today

10 hours ago
 Pakistan marks third anniversary of "Operation Swi ..

Pakistan marks third anniversary of "Operation Swift Retort"

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th February 2022

13 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>