Fakhar Zaman misses PSL highest scorer record by 12 runs

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Lahore Qalandars aggressive batsman Fakhar Zaman failed to achieve a rare distinction and record of being the highest scorer of a single edition of Pakistan Super League here on Sunday night at Gadaffi stadium.

The left hander batsman who was short of 15 runs to complete his 600 runs in a single edition of PSL fell cheaply and made just 3 runs to miss the feat by 12 runs.

Fakhar had scored 585 runs in 12 games and was only few runs away to create the record of becoming the first ever batsman to attain this milestone in his cricket career.

The batsman was having lack of form with the bat in the last two showings (matches) of the PSL and failed to rise to the occasion in the ultimate showdown against Multan Sultans before a full house and was dismissed by Asif Afridi in the initial stage of the match.