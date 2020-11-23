Fakhar Zaman out from national squad touring New Zealand due to Covid-19 symptoms

(@fidahassanain)

Dr. Sohail Saleem, PCB doctor, says Fakhar has picked up fever again and has been isolated to a separate room in hotel, confirming that he is not fit to join national squad for its departure to New Zealand.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 23rd, 2020) Opener Fakhar Zaman has been withdrawn out of tour to New Zealand as he was suffering from fever, a statement issued by Pakistan cricket Board said on Monday.

PCB said that he was not fit to be part of Pakistan squad’s departure for the tour in New Zealand.

“Decision to withdraw Fakhar from the tour has been made for safety and security of all other players and squad members,” said the board. It stated that health of the national squad visiting New Zealand was the top priority.

Fakhar Zaman went to isolation in a hotel room in Lahore soon after he was diagnosed with the fever.

“PCB medical panel is in touch with Fakhar,” said the PCB, pointing out that team Dr.

Sohail Saleem said that Fakhar’s Covid-19 test report was received on Saturday which was negative but today he picked up a fever.

“He has been isolated soon after detention of his condition,” said Dr. Soahil, adding that they were constantly monitoring his condition and remain hopeful of his quick recovery.

However, he said he was not fit to travel with the squad, and therefore, has been withdrawn from the touring party.

It may be mentioned here that men’s team and Pakistan Shaheen’s squad would depart for New Zealand from Lahore in the wee hours of Monday morning.