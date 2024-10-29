Fakhar Zaman Parts Ways With Player Agent
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 29, 2024 | 12:12 PM
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 29th, 2024) Pakistan cricket team opener Fakhar Zaman parted ways with his player agent.
This development was shared by his elder brother, Gauhar Zaman, in a social media post.
In a message on the social platform X, Gauhar confirmed, "As Fakhar’s elder brother, I confirm that he is no longer associated with the company."
Several cricketers including white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan and former captain Babar Azam, are affiliated with this company.
PCB chairman unveils reason for Fakhar Zaman’s lack of central contract
Sources said that Fakhar Zaman’s decision to leave the company was reportedly due to a social media post.
Allegedly, the player agent did not select an appropriate time for the post.
There is speculation among Fakhar’s close associates that the post was made to benefit another cricketer, potentially complicating matters for Fakhar Zaman.
Fakhar Zaman has not received a central contract nor a place in the white-ball team. Prior to this social media post, Fakhar’s name was even being considered in discussions about the team captaincy.
