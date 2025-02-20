Fakhar Zaman ruled out of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 19th, 2025) A big blow to Pakistan has opener batsman Fakhar Zaman, who suffered an injury while fielding in the inaugural match, has been ruled out of ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The national team departed from Karachi to Dubai on Thursday (today) for their match against India on February 23 but Fakhar Zaman is not traveling with the team to Dubai.

The Pakistan cricket board (PCB) officially announced Fakhar Zaman's exit from the Champions Trophy. The sources confirmed that Fakhar Zaman's injury is serious, and he would not be able to play further in the tournament.

The sources said that the PCB contacted the ICC Technical Committee regarding a replacement player, and the PCB is considering several options for a substitute opener in place of Fakhar Zaman.

According to the sources, there is a strong possibility that Imam-ul-Haq would join the Pakistani team for the Champions Trophy 2025 to replace Fakhar Zaman, as he scored 98 runs in the warm-up match against South Africa.

The PCB sources stated that when Fakhar Zaman fell while fielding against New Zealand, he immediately indicated that he was unable to stand, but after treatment from the physio, he was helped up. The team management then decided to test him during batting but he still appeared to be struggling.

In the first match of the Champions Trophy 2025, due to Fakhar Zaman’s injury, Saud Shakil came to open with Babar Azam while Fakhar Zaman batted in the middle order. New Zealand defeated Pakistan by 60 runs in the opening match at National Cricket Stadium in Karachi.