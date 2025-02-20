Fakhar Zaman Ruled Out Of ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 20, 2025 | 12:28 PM
National team departs from Karachi to Dubai on Thursday (today) for their match against India on February 23 but Fakhar Zaman is not traveling with the team to Dubai
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 19th, 2025) A big blow to Pakistan has opener batsman Fakhar Zaman, who suffered an injury while fielding in the inaugural match, has been ruled out of ICC Champions Trophy 2025.
The national team departed from Karachi to Dubai on Thursday (today) for their match against India on February 23 but Fakhar Zaman is not traveling with the team to Dubai.
The Pakistan cricket board (PCB) officially announced Fakhar Zaman's exit from the Champions Trophy. The sources confirmed that Fakhar Zaman's injury is serious, and he would not be able to play further in the tournament.
The sources said that the PCB contacted the ICC Technical Committee regarding a replacement player, and the PCB is considering several options for a substitute opener in place of Fakhar Zaman.
According to the sources, there is a strong possibility that Imam-ul-Haq would join the Pakistani team for the Champions Trophy 2025 to replace Fakhar Zaman, as he scored 98 runs in the warm-up match against South Africa.
The PCB sources stated that when Fakhar Zaman fell while fielding against New Zealand, he immediately indicated that he was unable to stand, but after treatment from the physio, he was helped up. The team management then decided to test him during batting but he still appeared to be struggling.
In the first match of the Champions Trophy 2025, due to Fakhar Zaman’s injury, Saud Shakil came to open with Babar Azam while Fakhar Zaman batted in the middle order. New Zealand defeated Pakistan by 60 runs in the opening match at National Cricket Stadium in Karachi.
Recent Stories
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs meeting of Executive Committee of ADNOC Boar ..
AI-powered defence innovations unveiled at IDEX 2025
UAE hotels generate AED37.1 billion in first 10 months of 2024
Fakhar Zaman ruled out of ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Google pays €326 million to settle tax dispute in Italy
Sharjah Civil Aviation Department, Serco renew partnership agreement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2025
Saud bin Saqr welcomes scientists participating in 16th International Workshop o ..
Folk crafts tell Egyptian tales at Sharjah Heritage Days
Shakhboot bin Nahyan welcomes Secretary-General at Ministry of Foreign Affairs o ..
Sultan Al Qasimi attends opening of 34th Sharjah Theatre Days
More Stories From Sports
-
Fakhar Zaman ruled out of ICC Champions Trophy 20252 hours ago
-
Haider Ali confident of Pakistan's success in ICC CT20 hours ago
-
Pakistan dominates the Asian Taekwondo C’ships20 hours ago
-
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PAF’s aerial display captivates spectators before start before Pakistan ..22 hours ago
-
Cricket fans' wait over: ICC event returns to Pakistan after 29 years1 day ago
-
New Zealand set massive target of 321-run target for Pakistan in opening match of ICC Champions Trop ..1 day ago
-
FJWU Athletes receive Bronze Medals in Intervarsity Judo Championship1 day ago
-
Britain's Tarling beats Pogacar and the clock at UAE Tour2 days ago
-
England bring in Chessum for Calcutta Cup clash against Scotland2 days ago
-
Tennis: Dubai Championships WTA results2 days ago
-
Four matches concluded in 1st Nighat Omar T-20 cricket tournament2 days ago
-
Int'l Hockey teams depart Pakistan after successful tournament2 days ago