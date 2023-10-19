Open Menu

Fakhar Zaman Ruled Out Of ICC CWC Clash Against Australia

Muhammad Rameez Published October 19, 2023 | 09:43 PM

Fakhar Zaman ruled out of ICC CWC clash against Australia

Pakistan’s batter and opener Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 clash against Australia at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Friday (October 20)

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Pakistan’s batter and opener Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out of ICC Men’s cricket World Cup 2023 clash against Australia at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Friday (October 20).

Zaman was being treated for a knee injury, and is expected to be available for selection next week. Meanwhile, Salman Ali Agha developed a fever after last day's training and was recovering from it. All the other players in the 15 main squad were doing well. Pakistan had an optional training session on Thursday at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Five players including Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Usama Mir and Haris Rauf did not take part in the session. It may be mentioned that this would be Pakistan’s fourth league game. Previously Pakistan had won two out of three matches. Pakistan beat the Netherlands in the first match by 81 runs while downed Sri Lanka in the second game by six wickets. The Green Shirt's first loss of the mega event came when it faced India in it’s third encounter and lost the game by seven wickets.

