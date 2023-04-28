UrduPoint.com

Fakhar Zaman Satisfied With His Current Roles For National Team

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 28, 2023 | 08:05 PM

Pakistan's ODI opener Fakhar Zaman, who plays in T2OI in the middle-order position said he is satisfied with his current roles in the two formats of the game

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan's ODI opener Fakhar Zaman, who plays in T2OI in the middle-order position said he is satisfied with his current roles in the two formats of the game.

Talking to media during the press conference here, he said he believed Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan should open for the team in T20Is.� He said he could hit big more often than them, making him a valuable asset to the team's batting lineup in the T20 in middle-order.

"I have played as an opener throughout my career but if you look at the team's situation - I don't speak diplomatically - do you think Babar and Rizwan can hit more against spinners or I can? I think I can hit big more often than them so we need a left-hander in a team combination, in-fact we need two left-handers.

I don't think anybody else should open given how Babar and Rizwan have been batting," he said while responding to a question.

"cricket is a game in which there is always a need for improvement. Our management is trying to shuffle the batting order to try some new things. The wicket was good but it wasn't like where you even half-hit the ball and you get the desired result. It wasn't that easy today," he said while referring to Thursday's wicket for the first ODI against New Zealand in Rawalpindi.

The 31-year-old made a brilliant century to guide Pakistan to a five-wicket win against the visitors. The second ODI of the series will be played at the same venue on Saturday.

