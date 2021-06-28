UrduPoint.com
Falls Again Mar Tour De France As Tim Merlier Stage

Zeeshan Mehtab 21 seconds ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 09:41 PM

Falls again mar Tour de France as Tim Merlier stage

Race favourites Primoz Roglic and Geraint Thomas, as well as ace sprinters Peter Sagan and Caleb Ewan were all involved in nasty crashes before Tim Merlier won a drama-filled stage three of the Tour de France on Monday

Pontivy, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Race favourites Primoz Roglic and Geraint Thomas, as well as ace sprinters Peter Sagan and Caleb Ewan were all involved in nasty crashes before Tim Merlier won a drama-filled stage three of the Tour de France on Monday.

Merlier's teammate Mathieu van der Poel kept hold of the overall lead on a brutal day of racing peppered with falls on the rain-slick, narrow winding roads in Brittany with Thomas dislocating a shoulder and 2020 runner-up Roglic losing valuable time.

