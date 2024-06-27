Faltering stars and delighted underdogs do battle in Euro 2024 last 16

Euro 2024's last 16 match-ups were confirmed on Wednesday night after Georgia snatched a spot in the knockout stage for the first time in their history

Gelsenkirchen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Euro 2024's last 16 match-ups were confirmed on Wednesday night after Georgia snatched a spot in the knockout stage for the first time in their history.

Here, AFP looks at each of the fixtures coming in the next round, where tournament heavyweights line up alongside ambitious underdogs:

Switzerland v Italy

Italy head into Saturday's clash with Switzerland in Berlin still a work in progress after scraping into second place seconds before the end of their final Group B game with Croatia.

The defending champions will be wary of the Swiss, who will likely have four Serie A players in their starting line-up and showed in their 1-1 draw with Germany that they are perfectly capable of giving the big boys a bloody nose.

Germany v Denmark

Revitalised under Julian Nagelsmann, Germany have been alongside Spain the best team of the group stage and will rightly be considered favourites against Denmark, who laboured to second place in the dismal Group C behind England.

Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand said that his team always "step up" when facing the big nations but Germany will also have the backing of Dortmund's famous Westfalenstadion on Saturday as they seek a record-breaking fourth Euros title.

England v Slovakia

England have had a soft landing against Slovakia on Sunday after topping Group C despite putting in three hugely disappointing displays against middling opposition.

Coach Gareth Southgate was pelted with plastic cups by frustrated fans after Tuesday's goalless draw with Slovenia and performances will have to pick up if his team are to live up to their billing as one of the pre-tournament favourites.

Spain v Georgia

Luis de la Fuente's side have been the most impressive team of the tournament so far after breezing through the supposedly tough Group B with a perfect nine points and a statement win over the Italians.

With almost their entire first XI, including star wingers Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams, rested in Monday's 1-0 win over Albania, anything other than straightforward passage into the quarters for Spain would be a massive shock in Cologne on Sunday.

However Georgia are this tournament's fairytale and showed by beating Portugal on Wednesday they can spring an upset.

France v Belgium

Possibly the most intriguing tie of the round sees two big teams yet to hit form face off in Duesseldorf on Monday.

France were unimpressive in qualifying in second place from Group D. Kylian Mbappe is the only player in Didier Deschamps' side to score a goal and that strike came from the penalty spot in a 1-1 draw with already-eliminated Poland.

Belgium meanwhile have played well in bursts but were barracked by fans in Stuttgart on Wednesday after a safety-first approach against Ukraine saw them edge into the last 16 from Group E.

Portugal v Slovenia

Portugal will be heavy favourites to get past Slovenia in Frankfurt on Monday and coach Roberto Martinez will have a mostly rested first XI to call upon after making a raft of changes for Wednesday's defeat to Georgia which made no difference to the Group F winners.

Slovenia didn't impress in Group C, finishing third and scoring twice in three matches, but Matjaz Kek's team are unbeaten in nine games and beat Portugal 2-0 in a pre-tournament friendly.

Romania v Netherlands

The Dutch were hugely disappointing in Group D, finishing third behind Austria and France, and should be wary on Tuesday of Romania who are in the last 16 for the first time in 24 years after topping a tight Group E.

However Ronald Koeman, who called his team "appalling" after losing 3-2 to Austria, has been rewarded for their underwhelming displays by being placed on the easier side of the knockout bracket where off-colour England and an unsure Italy are the only heavyweights.

Austria v Turkey

Ralf Rangnick's Austria have been given the dangerous tag of tournament dark horse after topping Group D ahead of France and the Dutch, playing some exciting football in the process. Tuesday's match with Turkey in Leipzig promises to be an entertaining affair with Vincenzo Montella's talented side being backed by huge support at every match.