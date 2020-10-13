UrduPoint.com
Family 'blown Away' By Klopp's Advice To Young Liverpool Fan

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 12:00 AM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :The mother of a young Liverpool fan who wrote to Jurgen Klopp regarding his worries about moving schools said on Monday that they had been "blown away" by the Reds boss' thoughtful reply.

Lewis Balfe, 11, wrote to Klopp in August about the anxiety he was feeling over starting a new school in September.

"He's really excited and I was completely blown away, because I thought you might get a standard response from the club or you might get some acknowledgement, but I didn't think you'd get a letter so personal," Milena Balfe told Britain's Press Association news agency.

In his letter Klopp, who guided Liverpool to their first English title of the Premier League era last season, wrote: "Can I start by telling you a secret? I get nervous.

"To be totally honest, I would be worried if I did not get nervous because when it happens it gives me the chance to turn that energy into something positive." The German added: "I know it might be strange for a boy of your age to think that the Liverpool manager can feel the way that you do but I do.

"From your letter it is clear that you are very thoughtful and also very caring and when you have these qualities it is very hard to avoid getting nervous.

"You asked me what I do when my players feel this way and the answer is simple -- I remind them of how important they are to me and how much I believe in them and I have no doubt that it will be exactly the same for your family with you.

"You do not need to worry about bad things happening. As you know, I lost more than a few finals and this isn't a good feeling but with the help of my family and friends I kept going and in the end we were able to enjoy some really good times.

"If I had dwelled on the bad moments I know that this would not have been possible so please be positive about yourself and look forward to the brilliant time that I know you will have growing up.

Klopp thanked Lewis for his backing by saying: "Your support means a lot to me and to everyone at LFC so I hope that this letter shows that we support you too."

