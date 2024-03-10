Open Menu

Family Feud Results In Killing Of One, Critically Injures Another In Havelian

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 10, 2024 | 11:50 AM

Family feud results in killing of one, critically injures another in Havelian

HAVELIAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) At least one person was shot dead and another injured when they were ambushed by unidentified assailants in Banda Sahib Khan an area of Havelian police station.

The deceased has been identified as Amjad Khan, son of Sarwar Khan, while Shamraiz Khan, son of Yousaf Khan, sustained severe injuries during the attack. The incident occurred as both individuals were returning from the market; upon reaching the village, they were targeted by unknown gunmen.

Sources revealed that the underlying cause of the murder was a longstanding family feud. Shamraiz Khan, serving in the Abbottabad police and Amjad Khan employed as a wedding decorator, fell victim to the violence.

Despite efforts to save him, Amjad Khan succumbed to his injuries while shifting to the hospital. Meanwhile, Shamraiz Khan's condition remains critical and was referred from Type-D Hospital Havalian to Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad for further treatment.

The origins of the conflict can be traced back to a murder case from a year ago, in which Amjad Khan was accused of involvement in the killing of Safdar Khan's wife. After spending two years in custody, he had recently been released on bail.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Murder Attack Police Abbottabad Police Station Marriage Wife Havelian Family From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

3 hours ago
 PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in m ..

PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash

17 hours ago
 Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

18 hours ago
 Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at C ..

Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill

19 hours ago
 Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with ..

Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances

19 hours ago
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

19 hours ago
 Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations ag ..

Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam

20 hours ago
 Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic i ..

Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues

20 hours ago
 Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing ..

Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries

20 hours ago
 Army fully prepared to defend motherland against a ..

Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS

24 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Sports