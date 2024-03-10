Family feud results in killing of one, critically injures another in Havelian

HAVELIAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) At least one person was shot dead and another injured when they were ambushed by unidentified assailants in Banda Sahib Khan an area of Havelian police station.

The deceased has been identified as Amjad Khan, son of Sarwar Khan, while Shamraiz Khan, son of Yousaf Khan, sustained severe injuries during the attack. The incident occurred as both individuals were returning from the market; upon reaching the village, they were targeted by unknown gunmen.

Sources revealed that the underlying cause of the murder was a longstanding family feud. Shamraiz Khan, serving in the Abbottabad police and Amjad Khan employed as a wedding decorator, fell victim to the violence.

Despite efforts to save him, Amjad Khan succumbed to his injuries while shifting to the hospital. Meanwhile, Shamraiz Khan's condition remains critical and was referred from Type-D Hospital Havalian to Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad for further treatment.

The origins of the conflict can be traced back to a murder case from a year ago, in which Amjad Khan was accused of involvement in the killing of Safdar Khan's wife. After spending two years in custody, he had recently been released on bail.