Family man Woakes ready for 'quarantine' Tests

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :England paceman Chris Woakes believes players will accept being "quarantined" if that helps Test cricket resume following the coronavirus outbreak.

Cricket worldwide has been brought to a standstill by the spread of COVID-19, with the start of the English season delayed until May 28 at the earliest.

England are meant to begin a three-Test series against the West Indies on June 4 but it now looks increasingly likely those matches will have to be rescheduled, if they are played at all.

Should Britain's current lockdown be relaxed sufficiently to allow cricket to go ahead, Tests could be played behind closed doors at 'bio-secure' grounds such as Hampshire's Ageas Bowl, Headingley and Old Trafford, all of which have on-site hotels where players and officials could be monitored while restricting their access to the outside world.

None of those venues are meant to stage matches in the West Indies series, with the second Test currently scheduled for Woakes's home ground of Edgbaston in Birmingham.

But Woakes told reporters in a conference call on Wednesday: "If players have to be put in quarantine for a period of time...After what the world has been through, if it was at a venue where we stayed on site, players would be happy to do so.

"If it was a three-four week window, I think guys would be open to do that without too many issues."The Warwickshire favourite, who said even pacemen such as himself could go from their living rooms into the Test arena in a "minimum" of two weeks if required, added: "I think the players are happy to play behind closed doors if that is the only way for cricket to go ahead in the near future."-