Famous star cricketer Shahid Khan Afridi visits Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry

SIALKOT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Famous star cricketer Shahid Khan Afridi visited Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Wednesday.

Addressing the participants at the SCCI, Afridi said his foundation would provide education to girls in different educational institutions of the country.

He said the Shahid Afridi Foundation was working to address issues, including children's education in backward areas, across the country.

He said no nation could make progress in the world without education.

On this occasion, SCCI President Muhammad Ashraf Malik said the Sialkot exporters had set unique examples of self help by completing several mega projects besides establishing the Sialkot International Airport.

He said the exporters had been playing a pivotal role in strengthening the national economy by earning precious foreign exchange to the tune of US $ 2.5 billion annually.

The SCCI announced to adopt a school to be established by the Shahid Afridi Foundation.