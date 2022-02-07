UrduPoint.com

Fan Arrested After Attack On Forest Players

Muhammad Rameez Published February 07, 2022 | 08:30 AM

London, Feb 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Police said a man has been arrested after a fan ran on to the pitch and attacked Nottingham Forest players celebrating a goal during their 4-1 FA Cup win against Leicester.

Footage posted on social media showed a supporter throwing punches at Forest players as they celebrated their third goal in the 32nd minute of the game at the City Ground, before he was hauled down by two stewards.

In a statement issued after Sunday's match, Leicester said: "The club is appalled by such behaviour and offers its apologies to Nottingham Forest and its players whose safety was compromised.

"We applaud the swift action taken by City Ground stewards in apprehending the individual involved, who will be subject to a lifetime ban from all Leicester City fixtures at home and away.

" The incident rounded off a terrible day on and off the pitch for the FA Cup holders as they were soundly beaten by the Championship side.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers blamed a lack of respect for an increase in violent acts by supporters this season.

Recent figures show there were 802 football-related arrests in the second half of 2021 in English domestic football.

That is up nearly 50 percent from the figure of 547 in 2019/20, before the coronavirus took hold and fans were locked out of stadiums.

"It's not just in football, it's in life. I speak to many business people and people in the military, all across society," said Rodgers.

"It's the lack of respect and people feeling entitled that they can do things."

>