UrduPoint.com

Fans Allowed To Attend Kohli's 100th Test, Says BCCI

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 01, 2022 | 11:14 PM

Fans allowed to attend Kohli's 100th Test, says BCCI

Superstar cricketer Virat Kohli's landmark 100th Test will be open to spectators in the north Indian city of Mohali, the country's cricket board said Tuesday

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Superstar cricketer Virat Kohli's landmark 100th Test will be open to spectators in the north Indian city of Mohali, the country's cricket board said Tuesday.

The Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) had earlier decided to hold the first of the two Tests behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic but now the match starting Friday will allow a 50-percent capacity crowd.

"The first Test between India and Sri Lanka to be played at the Punjab Cricket Stadium in Mohali will not be held behind closed doors," Jay Shah, secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India said in a statement.

"The decision to allow spectators into the ground is one taken by the State Cricketing Associations and in the present circumstances, is based on various factors." Kohli, who was recently succeeded by Rohit Sharma as India's all-format captain, will return for the Test series after taking a break from the recent three-match T20 international series that India whitewashed 3-0.

The 33-year-old, who has amassed 7,962 runs in 99 Tests since his debut in 2011, will become the 11th Indian to appear in 100 or more five-day matches.

"I am really looking forward to Virat Kohli's 100th Test and wish our champion cricketer the very best," said Shah. "This is an occasion for our fans to savour. May he continue to represent the country in many more matches to come."PCA treasurer RP Singla told AFP that tickets will go online on Wednesday for the opening Test, with around 12,000 fans expected to attend the match each day.

"Fifty percent seats will go on sale online from Wednesday and we have all the arrangements in place for bringing in spectators," said Singla.

Related Topics

India Cricket T20 Punjab Sri Lanka Board Of Control For Cricket In India Sale Virat Kohli May All From Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

France's shippng group CMA CGM suspends Russian de ..

France's shippng group CMA CGM suspends Russian deliveries

1 minute ago
 KPT female security guards attend training at SSU

KPT female security guards attend training at SSU

1 minute ago
 England scraps Covid jab requirement for health st ..

England scraps Covid jab requirement for health staff

1 minute ago
 UN calls on combatants to spare Ukraine civilians ..

UN calls on combatants to spare Ukraine civilians as conflict intensifies

14 minutes ago
 PHC to monitor service quality of hospitals empane ..

PHC to monitor service quality of hospitals empanelled with Sehat Card

14 minutes ago
 Dow falls 2% as US stocks sell-off deepens

Dow falls 2% as US stocks sell-off deepens

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>